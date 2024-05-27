  • Monday, 27th May, 2024

Osun Announces Registration of  Citizens with Special Needs

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Special Adviser on Special Needs to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Kamil Aransi, yesterday  announced that the governor  has directed that all Osun citizens with disabilities must be duly registered without a fee.

This was made known via a statement  over  the weekend in Osogbo by the special adviser.

 Aransi disclosed that the 10-day registration exercise would commence from Monday, May 27(today), 2024, to Friday, June 7, 2024.

According to Aransi, the registration would assist the government in knowing the precise number of people with special needs, especially in terms of wants and demands such as physical, sensory, cognitive, and intellectual impairments.

He stated that it would help the government to plan and cater to them rightly, in clear deviation from the past.

He further stated that the main purpose of the registration is to be able to identify and provide necessary support for people with special needs and to create an inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive.

Aransi, while describing Governor  Adeleke as a compassionate leader, stated that his principal is clearly obsessed with people with special needs, and he really wants to make positive changes that would be a clear departure from norms.

He added that the data gotten from the registration would help the state and concerned ministry develop targeted programs and services, ensuring that individuals with special needs receive the necessary support and resources to lead fulfilling lives.

