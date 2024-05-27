Court Affirms Diri’s Re-election as Bayelsa Governor 

* Dismisses Sylva’s petition

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A three-member panel of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, affirmed the re-election of Senator Douye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa State.

The panel, led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye, affirmed the re-election of Diri shortly after dismissing the petition by

the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Timipre Sylvia.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgment, held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations against the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The panel subsequently dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

