  • Monday, 27th May, 2024

Court Affirms Diri’s Re-election as Bayelsa Governor 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

* Dismisses Sylva’s petition 

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

A three-member panel of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, affirmed the re-election of Senator Douye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa State.

The panel, led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye, affirmed the re-election of Diri shortly after dismissing the petition by

the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Timipre Sylvia.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgment, held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations against the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The panel subsequently dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Details…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.