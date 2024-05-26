  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Updated: Ibrahim Lamorde, Former EFCC Chairman, is Dead

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Deputy Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Lamorde (rtd), is dead. 

He was aged 61.

It was gathered that Lamorde died in Egypt where he had gone for medical treatment.

Born in Mubi Adamawa State on December 20, 1962, Lamorde attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1984. 

Two years later, he joined the Nigeria Police Force. He was appointed pioneer director of operations of EFCC in 2003 when the anti-graft agency was created.

He later served as EFCC chairman from November 23, 2011 to November 9, 2015.

Details later

