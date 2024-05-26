  • Sunday, 26th May, 2024

Tinubu Mourns Ex-EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde

Nigeria | 57 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, who died  at 61. 

Lamorde died in Egypt where he had gone for medical treatment. .

The retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police was the pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the  EFCC from 2012 to 2015.

The President, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, also condoled with the associates of the former anti-graft czar, the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the government and people of Adamawa State.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.

