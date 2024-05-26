One Kingdom, Two Emirs: The Battle for the Soul of Kano Deepens

*Sanusi takes over palace with kingmakers*Ado Beyero relocates to second palace, insists on justice

*Security chiefs insist on obeying court order stopping Sanusi’s reinstatement

*NSA denies involvement in return of deposed emir

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Residents of the ancient city of Kano were thrown into confusion yesterday as both the reinstated 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the deposed 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, laid claim to the throne.

There was heavy security presence as Sanusi moved into the Emir’s Palace, better known as Nassarawa Palace and sat for the first traditional court session, called Zaman Fada in Hausa, in the midst of Kano kingmakers, comprising council members and some district heads.



Emir Sanusi II appeared in his full traditional regalia to perform his first traditional function at the Emir’s house at Kofar Kudu inside the city.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf; his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, and thousands of supporters were also at the Emir’s palace in show of solidarity.

Hundreds of hunters and youths stormed the palace last night to provide security for the reinstated emir.

However, Ado Bayero defied the governor, who ordered his arrest for causing tension, and moved into the second emir’s palace, known as Gidan Nassarawa, also in the metropolis, amid tight security.



This is as the state Commissioner for Police (CP), Mohammed Usaini Gumel and heads of other security agencies in the state have insisted on obeying the court order that stopped the governor from reinstating Sanusi.

The security chiefs met separately behind closed doors with the state governor, Sanusi and Bayero.

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano had issued an order seeking to stop Governor Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi and adjourned the case to June 3, for hearing.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has however denied an allegation by the Deputy Governor of the state, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was behind the return of Bayero to the state.

Ado Bayero Takes Second Palace, Insists on Justice

Meanwhile, the 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, who was removed by Governor Yusuf, has defied the governor and returned to the second emir’s palace amid tight security.

Governor Yusuf had ordered the arrest of Bayero for causing tension in the state but security agencies ignored the order and provided the embattled monarch with heavy security.

Ado Bayero prayed for peace in the state amid the ongoing Emirship tussle and also stressed the principle of equality before the law.

He expressed confidence in the triumph of justice, pledging to abide by the dictates of the law, highlighting the significance of Kano as a vital state in Nigeria.

Speaking in Hausa language, the dethroned monarch appealed to the people to uphold the law and patiently await the resolution of this dispute through the legal process.



He said: “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authorities to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”

Security Chiefs Insist on Obeying Court Order Stopping Sanusi’s Reinstatement

In a joint press briefing at the Bompai Headquarters of the Kano State Police Command, CP Gumel insisted that all the law enforcement agencies were expressly obeying the court order in suit No: FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, dated May 23, 2024.

Justice Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano had issued an order seeking to stop Governor Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi.

But the governor ignored the order, alleging that the judge was in America when the order was issued.

In the joint statement, CP Gumel said: “The police command is expressly obeying the court order in suit No: FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, dated May 23, 2024 issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano alongside all law enforcement agents in the state.

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the State is working together with the military and other security agencies and are with full capacity for providing the adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

NSA Denies Involvement in Return of Deposed Emir

Meanwhile, the Office of the NSA has denied an allegation by the Deputy Governor of the state, Gwarzo that the NSA, Ribadu, was behind the return of Bayero to the state.

Gwarzo had told journalists at Emir Sanusi’s palace that: “The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the palace. We have not understood their intention.”

Gwarzo also accused a former governor of the state and National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, of allegedly using the office of the NSA to create chaos in the state by smuggling the deposed Emir into the state.

Reacting to the allegation, the spokesperson for the office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, described the allegation as ‘untrue’, stressing that Ribadu did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado-Bayero to the state.

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano,” he said.

He, however, implored politicians to exercise caution in their speech, saying it could potentially undermine the diligent efforts of security agencies in upholding peace within the state.

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,” he added.

Atiku Faults FG for Backing Ado Bayero

Meanwhile, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has blamed the federal government for deploying security forces to Kano, insisting that the dispute remains under the influence of the state governor.

Atiku recalled that Governor Yusuf enacted a law that repealed Kano State Emirate Council law, which consequently reinstated the deposed Sanusi as the current emir.

He said the action of the federal government contravenes the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Atiku, who made this known in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, warned President Bola Tinubu-led administration not to make any attempt to destablise Kano which has been known for peace over the years.

“It is surprising that in the early hours of today, exactly at about 5:30 am the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero backed by Federal might made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano,” he said.

NBA Backs Gov Yusuf as Islamic Scholars Urge Tinubu to Intervene

Meanwhile, the Kano Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has backed Governor Yusuf and the state House of Assembly on the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law of 2019.

The association, in a statement by its chairman, Sagir Gezawa, called for adherence to legal and constitutional processes.

The NBA emphasised that it is within the constitutional duty of a state House of Assembly to legislate and once such legislation is passed, it becomes the governor’s role to assent to it.

“Once the governor assents, it becomes law and must be implemented by state apparatus and enforced by a competent court,” Gezawa said.

He condemned the use of men of the Nigerian Army to enforce court orders, calling it a “sad reminder of military dictatorship.”

On its part, the forum of Islamic clergy in Kano, Ulama, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and prevent any actions that may lead to a disruption of law and order in the state.

In a statement signed by 18 members of the Ulama, the clergies expressed their concerns regarding the ongoing dispute over the emirship.

Ulama emphasised that it is important for Tinubu to take all necessary measures to uphold peace in the state.