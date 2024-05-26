Fubara Puts Wike on Edge



POLITICAL NOTES

There is no doubt that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been blowing hot lately and putting on constant edge his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, due to the complete breakdown of their relationship.

The two gladiators are engaged in a feud over the control of the political structure in the oil-rich state, leading to the polarisation of the state House of Assembly.

Before he became governor, Fubara was the state’s Accountant-General under Wike’s administration.

He was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in May 2022 over an alleged N435 billion fraud.

In fact, there are allegations that Wike opted for Fubara to succeed him because of the immunity that would shield him from standing as a prosecution witness if the EFCC arrests him (Wike) for corruption.

Early this month, the governor had said a judicial panel of inquiry would be set up to investigate the management of the state’s resources and affairs under Wike.

Many analysts said there was no way the judicial panel of inquiry would not find him wanting as the former accountant-general.

But responding last Tuesday while inaugurating Egbeda internal roads, Fubara said he was not scared as he acted on approvals by Wike, who was the chief accounting officer of the state. He added that he has records of all his activities under the past administration.

“Everything we are doing is in my white paper. I carry it along. There is no issue of any manipulation. Call me any day, any time it is there,” he said.

”Even the ones I did before this time, I still have all the records. If you call me any day, I will bring my records of all my activities in government. I know that, as a civil servant, what is most important is record-keeping. I am not scared of anything. Anybody who calls me up any day, any time, I have my records to show. I have all the approvals to show that I acted based on approvals and not personal decisions. We are not going to rest until we make everyone happy in Rivers State,” the governor boasted.

With Fubara’s comments, there is no doubt that he has further rattled Wike and his camp.