Fagbemi Reacts to Arrests of Journalists, Says No One will Be Held Outside the Laws

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has reacted to the renewed abductions of journalists, saying no one will be held outside the laws of the land.

Fagbemi spoke at the weekend at the ongoing ministerial sectoral briefing to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu administration.



Speaking on what is being done about the renewed “abduction of journalists” from their homes, the minister said the Tinubu’s administration will always operate within the ambit of the rule of law and justice.

He said regardless of whether a journalist is involved or not, “no one will be held outside the laws of the country”.

“You don’t rationalise justice, you dispense it. If people deserve to be released, you release them,” Fagbemi said.

Security operatives have intensified attacks on journalists since the turn of the year.



In March, Segun Olatunji, a former editor of FirstNews, was abducted in Lagos.

On May 1, Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was detained by the police for 10 days after he was “abducted” by officers in Lagos.



On May 14, Jamil Mabai, a freelance journalist, was detained by the Katsina Hisbah religious police after being invited to “interview their spokesperson”.

On Wednesday, Madu Onuorah, publisher and editor-in-chief of Globalupfront Newspaper was arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command from his Abuja residence.



However, Fagbemi said the federal government secured 166 criminal convictions within the last one year.

He said his ministry, in collaboration with security and law enforcement agencies, has developed a framework for joint investigations and collaboration.

The AGF said “within the period under review, we secured 166 convictions of criminal cases”, adding that among them were 87 convictions for terrorism cases.

“I’m pleased to report that the ministry has resumed the trial of terrorism cases in conjunction with the Legal Aid Council and the National Human Rights Commission, and other critical stakeholders,” he said.



“The percentage of terrorism cases initiated and terrorism cases concluded within the period has been significant.”

Fagbemi said 13 convictions relating to terrorism financing were also secured within the last one year.

He also disclosed that 625 cases were initiated against the president, the federal government and its agencies before states, federal and ECOWAS courts within the same period.