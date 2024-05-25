We Will Obey Federal High Court Order on Kano Emirship, Police Commissioner Declares

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Joint Security Operation in Kano and all law enforcement agents in the state have said they will obey the order of the Federal High Court Kano in Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/182/2024 dated 23rd May, 2024. The order restrained the state government from enforcing the newly passed emirate council law that dethroned the five emirs.

In an emergency press conference in Kano on Saturday, the police commissioner Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said, “We are gathered here to intimate you on the security situation, and in particular the developments surrounding the Chieftaincy Affairs of the State.”

“Therefore, we are calling on members of the public to know that the Police in the state is working together with the military and other security agencies and are with full capacity for providing the adequate security to everyone as we are committed to carrying out our statutory duties as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No doubt, the law abiding people of Kano State are known for a revered cultural heritage and respect for constituted authorities and in this regard, advised to remain calm, patient, and to keep cooperating with security agencies as the matter described will be addressed by the Court on the 3rd of June 2024.

“Let me also remind you that the position of the law is very clear as whoever, under whatever guise is found to be planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State or feel that he she can jeopardize the existing security settings in the State will be arrested and made to face full wrath of the law.” the CP said.

He further explained that, “the Police Command is leading other security agencies to sustain the peace and peaceful coexistence for overriding interests.”

“Miscreants should stay clear of violence in all its ramifications and should not take advantage or hijack the current situation to launch unprovoked attack on people, property and infrastructure of the State. Any person found with such tendency will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the law of the land,

“By and large, the combined security agencies in the State have set out all machinery in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order as the safety and security of all the inhabitants in the State remain sacrosanct,” the police commisioner said.