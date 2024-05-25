Ohoba Regency Tussle: Need for Gov. Uzodinma to Stop Looming Anarchy

Kosiso Alam





There is need for Governor Hope Uzodinma; top members of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Ministry in Imo State, security agencies and all well-meaning stakeholders in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, who cherish peace and tranquility to quickly wade into the regency tussle in Ohoba.

Ohoba is gradually emerging as a potential security risk because of the unfolding event in this sleepy community daily. If not arrested, this could be devastating and may lead to the loss of lives and property as well as substantial revenue to the state.

Since the official announcement of the transition of HRH. Eze Philip Onwuka Anyanwu, Ezechinyerugo IV of Ohoba Ancient Kingdom, to the great beyond, at the age of 108 years and after 48 years on the throne, on March 10, 2024, by one of his younger sons, Mr. Greg Anyanwu, there has been intense apprehension in the community over who should ascend the regency stool, pending when a new king would be installed.

It is repugnant and bizarre that the children of the deceased who was the oldest and longest serving traditional ruler in Imo State until his death, have divided into two groups and daily make utterances that weaken the integrity of the respected Ohobo traditional stool.

Unfortunately, today, two of the late traditional ruler’s children – his first son, Dr. Armstrong Fidelis Anyanwu and another, Mr. Stanley Anyanwu – have continued to lay claim to the stool, parading themselves as the rightful regent. The situation has damaged the fragile peace in this oil producing and agrarian community, posing serious security risks to the community.

Few days ago, there was a bloody fracas that left many injured and several others scamper for safety at a funeral ceremony held in Alaka, one of the villages in the community. The incident allegedly occurred following the announcement of the arrival of Armstrong, one of the contestants of the stool at the venue, which didn’t go down well with Stanley’s group.

Since that incident, the level of fear and trepidation in Ohoba community has increased tremendously over concerns of reprisal attacks.

Therefore, Uzodinma and all the people that matter must step in and address this family conflict which is gradually ballooning into a community crisis.

Ohoba is strategic and a major revenue earner for Imo State and must not be allowed to go to the dogs.

This community houses Adapalm, a major non-oil revenue earner for the state in the past, which has the potential of completely transforming the fortunes of Imo State.

The community also plays host to Seplat Energy, an indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company, which has just built and inaugurated its Assa-North-Ohaji (ANOH) gas processing plant in Imo State, with Ohoba as one of the host community.

The plant, with a capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfp/d), would deliver dry gas, condensate, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to both domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, Ohoba also hosts Waltersmith Petroman Limited, operator of the Ibigwe Marginal Field and the 5000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular refinery, both located at Ohaji. Currently, the company is in the process of developing some wells in Ohoba community.

Despite the presence of these oil companies in the area, Ohoba remains one of the most impoverished communities in the state with acute deficiency in basic infrastructure such as power, hospital, good road, and quality school, making it a fertile ground for violence and arm-conflict.

Governor Uzodinma, these are the reasons why you and other critical stakeholders must step in urgently to safeguard these multi-billion dollar investments and nip the looming danger in Ohoba in the bud.

There is need for the restoration of dignity in the traditional institution in this ancient kingdom, especially at a time that the elders that ought to know the truth appear to have soiled their hands.

Today, all manner of abnormality reign in the community with arrest and counter-arrest by youth of both camps now the order of the day.

Also, the state government should step in and help the people of Ohoba who are mostly fear-ridden at the moment, to ascertain if their traditional stool is rotational or hereditary since the elders that ought to have helped resolved this matter appear to be taking sides.

There are also indications that Ohoba does not have a constitution to guide them on this issue and this is another area where the government and other stakeholders can help guard the community in addressing the problem staring them in the face.

The whole essence of all these is to prevent the looming anarchy in this sleepy community.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, the time to act is now!

Alam, wrote in from Owerri