 Jubilation in Kano as 16th Emir, Sanusi Receives Appointment Letter

*Yusuf: Emirate law has come to stay

*Protests in Abuja over reinstatement

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State yesterday, presented an appointment letter to the reinstated 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, saying that the amended Emirate law has come to stay.

The move was however greeted with heavy protests at the gates of National Assembly and at the gate to the presidential villa, Abuja.

Speaking while representing the letter to the reinstated Emir at the government house, Governor Yusuf, said the law had come to stay and nobody could change it.



“As I stand before you today, I am going to present the letter of appointment to Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

“Yesterday we had series of meetings with the king makers, members of the House of assembly and security chiefs before we finally signed the new law repealing all the appointments of the former emirs as well as all the district heads and other appointments made by the previous administration,” he said.

He maintained that the law was made to reinstate the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), out of the conviction that he was victimised by the immediate past administration.



While congratulating the 16th Emir, the governor urged him to use his wealth of experience and knowledge to revive the glory of the Kano emirate.

“We hope and pray at this material moment of the emirate, you will use your wealth of experience and knowledge to revive the past glory of the emirate council. It is our prayer that in your new stint to be guided by the Islamic teachings as you are known.



“Use your position to unite all the adherence of Mal Ibrahim dabo. Use your position to bring harmony to the emirate and the state as a whole by uniting all the Islamic sects for peace and development to continue to reign in the state,” the governor prayed.

On the newly amended Emirate Council law, the governor maintained that, the new law was promulgated out of strong conviction that it was meant to restore the lost glory of Kano State.

According to him, the law was passed after following due constitutional processes, explaining that the government tried to amend it to avoid unforeseen circumstances.



He said it was foolhardy for the opposition to challenge the law which according to him, was constitutionally made, urging the Kano people to remain calm as no court could change the law.

“I feel happy and elated today. I give glory to God for giving me the ability restore the lost glory of Kano State.

Governor Yusuf had on Thursday, assented to the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Bill, 2024 after it was passed by the state’s house of assembly.



The law had sacked all the five emirate councils created by former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and repealed the deposition of Muhammadu Sanusi in 2019.

Meanwhile, protest followed Thursday announcement by Yusuf of the reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir after signing the new Kano Emirate Council Law.

A federal high court in Kano had ordered the State Government not to enforce the new law.

Speaking with reporters during the demonstration yesterday, Abdullahi Saleh, coordinator of the Northern Nigeria Peace and Development Foundation, said Yusuf took the actions to “rubbish” his predecessor.



Saleh said President Bola Tinubu should intervene to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“A lot had been going wrong in the State but the Concerned Patriots of Nigeria had thought it best to allow Kano State to sort out its thorny issues.

“However, Thursday’s brash actions of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who sacked five Emirs to reappoint Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano has awoken us to the urgency of raising the alarm about the destructive excesses of the state governor.



“Since being sworn into office, Governor Abba Yusuf has had a string of loutish acts that run like a hardened criminal’s rap sheet.

“This latest stunt of sacking five Emirs to install his acolyte was achieved by manipulating the Kano State house of assembly, which he had successfully turned into a rubber stamp for endorsing his illegal acts.

“They, alongside Governor Yusuf, have taken their desperation to an extent that could set the ancient city on fire and cause breaches in the land.

“We are here today to appeal to President Tinubu to intervene in the Kano Emirate crisis.,”Saleh said.