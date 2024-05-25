AfroSport Awarded Rights to Deliver FIFA W’Cup 2026 African Qualifiers in Nigeria

Fans of Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set for a feast as the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers will be broadcast live on AfroSport and NTA networks, in Nigeria.

MMS/PC Plus Group, FIFA’s exclusive agency for the FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers in 41 Sub-Saharan African countries for a free-to-air broadcast, have awared AfroSport with the exclusive media rights of the competition to the millions of fans across Nigeria, as the team seeks to continue its excellent form following on from its outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. Afrosport has also been appointed as Host Broadcaster and together with National Broadcaster, NTA Network shall be responsible for producing the Nigeria National Team matches and presenting to the nation.

With an expanded final tournament taking place in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026, up to 10 places are up for grabs, with the winners from each of the nine groups of six qualifying automatically, with another team having a chance through a playoff. With eight matches remaining to be played Nigeria, next Matchweek will offer two matches, at home against South Africa on 7 June at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, and three days later an away fixture against Benin, to be hosted in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Squad is expected to commence preparations from June with daily coverage and updates available via AfroSport and NFF TV provided from inside the camp.

Alexandre Dujardin, Senior Sales Manager, FIFA, said : “AfroSport will provide great exposure for the revamped format of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifications in Nigeria, a country of 200 million people, we are delighted to see that the competition continues to grow steadily in Sub-Saharan Africa”.

Redha Chibani, CEO of MMS, said: “We are delighted to be working together with AfroSport in Nigeria, who were a long-time partner for the UEFA Champions League when I was working for CFI. AfroSport will undoubtedly deliver strong exposure in Nigeria through their dedicated channel and multiple TV partners in the most populated country in Sub-Saharan Africa, delivering unpresented audiences”.

Executive Director to AfroSport, Andy Howes stated: “Building on the successful delivery of

AFCON, AfroSport and its partners are thankful for the opportunity to connect with Nigeria’s loyal fans, and play its part in presenting the journey of the Super Eagles over the next 18 to 24 months.

As was seen at AFCON, there are no easy matches in Africa. The FIFA World Cup 2026 African