Tinubu to Flag off Abuja Light Rail May 29

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The commencement of commercial operations of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System also known as the Abuja Light Rail will now be flagged off on Democracy Day, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 by President Bola Tinubu at 1:00 p.m., the FCT Administration said in a statement.

The flag-off ceremony was originally scheduled for May 27, 2024.

The Director of Press, Office of FCT Minister, Gbenga Ogunleye, said in the statement that the commencement of commercial operations was part of celebrations marking the first year anniversary of the administration of President Tinubu.