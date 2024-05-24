Rivers APC Members Match in Support of Tinubu

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Members of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday staged a one-million man match in support of the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The rally, which was led by the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC, Tony Okocha, also witnessed participation from members of the party and other groups from across the 23 local government area of the state.

THISDAY observed that the rally started from the popular GRA junction on Aba Road and terminated at the party’s new secretariat, along artillery axis of same Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the party’s secretariat, Okocha said the march was to bring out one tenth of the members in the state to reaffirm commitment and support for the renewed hope policies of President Tinubu.

He stressed that the policies and Renewed Hope Initiatives of the president would lead the country to a greater prosperity.

According to him, “Rome was not built in a day, so the process put in place by the president will yield great prosperity for the country if we support the policies of his administration.

“Since the president pronouncement that petroleum subsidy is gone, some state governors are now able to use their state federal allocations to build infrastructure and carry out projects without struggling for funds.

“The president has huge project that is about to change the narratives in the economy of the country and property for the citizens.”

Okocha called on the Rivers State Government to key into the Renewed hope agenda of the president by creating an enabling environment that would strive peace and prosperity in the country.

The APC chairman cautioned that activities of a state government should be activities that would not drum war among government and the citizens.

He alleged that the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in the past months has not acted by the law in relationship with other arms of government, saying that: “His words, actions and body language has caused problem than peace in the state.

“I condemned the demolition of the state Assembly complex and barring the 27 lawmakers from sitting at the venue of their choice as stipulated by law, knowing that their complex was demolished.

“I urge the state governor not to take the state to the point of anarchy.”