Playhouse Communication, NCAC Partners to Showcase Nigeria’s Creative, Cultural Wealth

Playhouse Communication Limited, the creator of StoryStoryHub, a leading digital platform for Nigerian storytelling, and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) have announced a significant partnership aimed at spotlighting and preserving Nigeria’s abundant arts and cultural heritage.

The partnership, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja, signifies a joint commitment to leveraging their respective expertise in nurturing, celebrating, and safeguarding Nigeria’s cultural legacy.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Obi Asika disclosed that the partnership is aimed at creating a digital platform, envisioned as a comprehensive repository of Nigeria’s cultural wealth featuring a wide array of content, including stories, artwork, music, and immersive cultural experiences. “We are deeply passionate about both showcasing and safeguarding Nigeria’s rich arts and cultural heritage. The digital platform, born out of our partnership Playhouse Communication Limited, will offer a kaleidoscopic window into Nigeria’s traditions, providing both Nigerians and global audiences with an opportunity to explore and engage with our nation’s cultural tapestry,” remarked Asika.

In response, the Managing Director, Playhouse Communication Limited, Tolu Onile-Ere expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, emphasizing Playhouse’s commitment to supporting and complementing the efforts of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), by massively amplifying compelling stories of Nigeria’s rich arts and culture across various digital platforms.

StoryStoryHub gained prominence in 2023 for its intensive campaign and dedication to amplifying uniquely created Nigerian stories on digital platforms. With a focus on highlighting the positive impact of the digital creative economy on people’s lives and careers, StoryStoryHub has become a platform celebrated for promoting Nigeria’s creatives and inspiring the younger generation.