INEC to Publish Details of Candidates in Ondo Governorship Election This Saturday

*Stakeholders seek increased voter participation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates contesting Ondo State Governorship Election would be published this Saturday, May 25, 2024.

This was as stakeholders at a one-day town hall meeting on Electoral Reform in Rivers State, have stressed the need for increased voter participation in electioneering processes.



INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement yesterday said the publication of personal particulars of candidates followed the conclusion of party primaries.

The Ondo State Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday November 16, 2024.

“Following the conclusion of party primaries, seventeen (17) Political Parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Ondo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00pm on Monday 20th May 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.



“The personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday 25th May 2024, one week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and listed as item 4 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.



“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at our State Headquarters in Akure and the 18 Local Government offices across the State.”

The electoral body, however, appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.



Olumekun said any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by a candidate or running mate was false could challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Meanwhile, the Rivers stakeholders made the call at a meeting by a non-governmental organisation, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), in Port Harcourt.



The event which was attended by officials of INEC, Security agencies, civil society groups, the media and other key players during the 2023 election, aimed at harvesting the gains and areas of improvement ahead of the future elections in Nigeria.

The stakeholders during the meeting, observed the need for transparency in the nation’s electoral process, noting the challenges that negatively affected the 2023 general elections across the country.



Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Obo Effanga, who was represented by Mr. Mark Usulor, said the commission was not resting on its oars but working with other stakeholders to improve on existing gains.

Executive Director, PAACA, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu, said understanding the laws that govern the electioneering process was very important in order to propose credible reforms.