FG Realigns First Section of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Bennett Oghifo

Minister of Works Dave Umahi yesterday said the federal government had fully redesigned the first section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is 47 kilometres of the road.

Umahi said President Bola Tinubu would flag off the road’s construction on Sunday, May 26.



He said, “We have fully redesigned section one, which is 47 kilometres, and we can say that we’ve done everything possible to put human face by managing the alignment. We’ve taken hard decisions and we’re happy that our decisions are not harmful.”

Umahi added, “We have also concluded the design of the road.



“We are concerned about some houses in this Goshen Estate.”

He said the road would be adjusted and a flyover constructed to enable residents move freely, as requested by the residents.

The federal government also diverted the road away from MTN and Okoaja community, the minister said.

Umahi assured that these adjustments were not done out of pressure, but in response to Tinubu’s directive to them to apply human face.