  • Friday, 24th May, 2024

FG Realigns First Section of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Bennett Oghifo  

Minister of Works Dave Umahi yesterday said the federal government had fully redesigned the first section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is 47 kilometres of the road.
Umahi said President Bola Tinubu would flag off the road’s construction on Sunday, May 26.


He said, “We have fully redesigned section one, which is 47 kilometres, and we can say that we’ve done everything possible to put human face by managing the alignment. We’ve taken hard decisions and we’re happy that our decisions are not harmful.”
Umahi added, “We have also concluded the design of the road.


“We are concerned about some houses in this Goshen Estate.”
He said the road would be adjusted and a flyover constructed to enable residents move freely, as requested by the residents.
The federal government also diverted the road away from MTN and Okoaja community, the minister said.
Umahi assured that these adjustments were not done out of pressure, but in response to Tinubu’s directive to them to apply human face.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.