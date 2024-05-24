A Celebration of Taste: GTCO Festival Highlights African Food and Culture

Mary Nnah

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is an annual celebration of the rich culinary heritage of Africa, and its 7th edition was no exception.

The 7th edition of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival was a culinary revolution, bringing together food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and curious minds from across Africa to indulge in the diverse flavours and traditions of African cuisine.

Held at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, the three-day extravaganza showcased the rich culinary heritage of the continent.

As the gates opened on April 26, a sea of attendees flooded the festival grounds, eager to indulge in the diverse culinary offerings. The air was electric with anticipation, as 209 small businesses showcased their mouth-watering dishes, from traditional African cuisine to innovative fusion creations.

International chefs, including Uche Annie Ugoka, Bunny Young, Gale Gand, Aldo Zilli, and Robin McBride, led 12 masterclasses, sharing their expertise and passion for food.

From the art of perfecting Italian pasta to the secrets of traditional Thai street food, each class was a journey of discovery, as attendees savoured new flavours and techniques.

The festival was a sensory experience, with live cooking demonstrations, tasting sessions, and a bustling marketplace where food lovers could explore and indulge in their cravings. The atmosphere was infectious, with games for kids, interactive exhibits, and even a baking class for aspiring young chefs.

As the days unfolded, the festival became a melting pot of cultures, a celebration of the diversity and richness of African cuisine.

Attendees revelled in the vibrant atmosphere, as food brought people together, transcending borders and languages. From the spicy kick of Nigerian jollof rice to the sweet aroma of Ethiopian injera, every dish told a story of tradition, heritage, and community.

The Group Chief Executive of GTCO, Segun Agbaje, captured the essence of the festival, “Food is a universal language, spoken in a thousand dialects. It has a way of bringing people of all cultures together, whether it’s over a traditional home-cooked pot of our favourite soup or friendly banter over delicious jollof rice.”

Throughout the festival, attendees had the opportunity to explore the rich culinary heritage of Africa, from the bold flavours of West Africa to the aromatic spices of North Africa. They discovered hidden gems, such as the sweet, sticky delight of Ghanaian banku, and the rich, savoury taste of Moroccan tagine.

The festival continued to highlight the importance of food in African culture, from the traditional dishes passed down through generations to the modern twists and innovations that are shaping the continent’s culinary landscape.

It was a celebration of the continent’s rich diversity, a testament to the power of food to bring people together and transcend borders.

As the festival came to a close, attendees left with full bellies, new memories, and a deeper appreciation for the flavours and traditions of Africa.

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is a testament to the power of food to bring people together and transcend borders, and it will continue to be a highlight of the culinary calendar in the years to come.