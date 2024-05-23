Sagie: Nigerian Afro Pop Sensation Redefines Global Music Scene

Osagie Ozigbo, popularly known as Sagie, is making waves in the music industry with his electrifying talent and catchy melodies that have captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide. Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, with roots in Edo State, Sagie discovered his passion for music at a young age. His journey began in local churches and events where he showcased his singing and instrumental talents. This early exposure set the stage for his solo career, which officially launched in 2021 with the release of his debut mainstream EP, “WAIT”.

Sagie’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. He has collaborated with industry heavyweights like ID Cabasa, Johnny Drille, Oxlade, Spyro, and many others, each collaboration enriching his musical repertoire and expanding his influence.

Continuously evolving as an artist, Sagie remains dedicated to creating timeless music that resonates deeply with his global fan base. His latest singles, “Make Am (Iyanumasele)” and “DEY4U”, are testament to his dynamic range and artistic vision.

“Make Am (Iyanumasele)” is a catchy and uplifting afro pop anthem that speaks to the essence of self-determination and divine mercy. With its infectious melodies and upbeat tempo, the song inspires listeners to overcome challenges and succeed against all odds.

On the other hand, “DEY4U” is a captivating afro pop track that delves into themes of romance and commitment. The song beautifully blends elements of pop and contemporary R&B with soothing afro rhythms, creating a heartfelt and enchanting musical experience.

Sagie’s unique sound and authentic storytelling continue to endear him to fans around the globe, ensuring that his music remains evergreen and impactful. As he continues to break new ground and redefine the afro pop genre, Sagie is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.