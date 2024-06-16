Gunmen Attack Anambra Council Secretariat, Set Vehicles Ablaze

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be linked to separatist groups yesterday morning attacked Ogbaru Local Government Area secretariat in Anambra State, and set ablaze about six vehicles.

Videos circulating on social media showed several vehicles within the premises of the secretariat smouldering in the fire.

Police authorities in Anambra State have confirmed the attack, describing it as a cowardly act.

In a statement by the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam said only four vehicles belonging to vigilante operatives were destroyed.

He said: “The attack, which destroyed four patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilantes, has been described as an act of cowardice. Notably, there were no casualties.

“Preliminary information indicates that the assailants, arriving in large numbers on motorcycles and a vehicle, began shooting indiscriminately. However, they faced strong resistance from the vigilante operatives until the police response team arrived.

“Due to the superior firepower of the security operatives, the gunmen fled the scene. Unfortunately, four operational vehicles of the security operatives were engulfed in flames and severely damaged.

“In response to this incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations led a joint security force comprising the Army, Navy, and other security agencies to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment. Ongoing onslaught operations are being carried out to apprehend the culprits.

“The Commissioner of Police commends the security operatives for their bravery and assures the public of continued and strengthened collaboration in the fight against criminal elements in the state,” the statement added.