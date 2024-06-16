NCoS Releases Identities of 18 Out of 96 Fleeing Suleja Inmates

Authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have released the names of 18 fleeing inmates of the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre out of 119 who fled the facility in April.

The inmates fled the facility following torrential rainfall which destroyed its perimeter fence. About 23 of them were later recaptured in different places but the authorities have kept mum over the matter for security reasons.

It was gathered that the release of the names 18 inmates was necessitated by efforts to speed up their recapture by security agents following what was considered a “top priority “.

The released database of inmates includes detailed information about them to assist law enforcement agents in recapturing the escapees as well as make it possible for members of the public to identify them and report to security agents.

The escape of the 119 inmates from the Suleja Centre in Niger State created panic within the environment.

But the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who on the same day visited the facility assured residents of the area not to panic as security surveillance would be mounted to recapture the fleeing inmates.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, Abubakar Umar, at a security briefing in Abuja, assured that the fleeing inmates would be recaptured.

He said about 23 of them have been recaptured, and assured that at the right time, the biometric details of the fleeing inmates would be released to the public.

THISDAY however gathered from the website of NCoS that the service has released the details of only 18 out of the remaining 96 fleeing inmates.

Their names are Ogbonna Kingsley, Auwal Mohammed, Mustapha Ibrahim, Suleiman Sani, Raphael Kingsley, Abdullahi Babangida, Idris Bashir, Umar Mustapha, and Ayuba Obidience.

And the others are Lamido Gambo, Garba Fidelis, Mohammed Jibrin, Sylvester Allison, Albert Israel, Edoga Okwudili, Olaiya Stephen, Audo Usman and Ibrahim Aminu.