  • Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

Kano Assembly Passes Emirates Bill Dethroning Five Emirs

Breaking | 22 mins ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano Emirates Council Law (Repeal Bill) 2024, which dethroned all the five first class Emirs of the state.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House Lawan Chediyar Yan Gurasa.

The House which passed the bill on Thursday, dissolved the five Emirates created by the former Governor of the State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who created Bichi, Rano, Gaya, Karaye as well as the Kano Emirate.

According to the new law, all offices established under the repealed law have been set aside thereby reviving Single Emirate System in the state.

All offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation are to revert to their former positions.

