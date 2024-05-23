Awujale is My Father, Emir of Kano Declares

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday, described the paramount ruler of Ijebuland and Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as his father, being a man he knew since he was a child as his father’s friend.

The two prominent traditional rulers, however, resolved to strengthen commercial and cultural ties between residents of the two cities.

The two monarchs, who reminiscenced on previous relationships between people of the two historical cities, said the two cities, had many things in common.

While Bayero eulogised the friendship between Awujale and his own father, he described Adetona as an enigma and royal father with a difference, saying he was proud to call the nonagarian his father.

He said the contribution of Adetona towards national development is exemplary and worthy of emulation, saying the royal father deserved all the accolades that had been poured on him to celebrate his 64 years coronation anniversary and 90th Birthday.

The emir said his visit was to celebrate with Oba Adetona, who recently turned 90 and also celebrated his 64 years on the throne.

He said the ties with Awujale dated to the days of his late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, who reigned for about 51 years before his transition in 2014

“I grew up to hear my father, the Late Ado Bayero, always calling Kabiyesi Awujale my brother. So, the brother of my father is my father. This is a royal father, who has been on the throne for 64 years. So, Awujale is an enigma, a royal father with difference and whose reign has no doubt been a blessing not only to Ijebu land but Nigeria as a whole.

“Certainly, Kano and Ijebuland share same similarities in terms of the people being business oriented, both Kano and Ijebu is known for commerce and our relationships dated back to years.

“So I am here to pay my homage as the Kabiyesi celebrated his 64 years on the throne and 90th birthday. I should have been here during the celebration but I was outside the country.

“I will consider this visit a blessing to me because I have just been on the throne for about three to four years and for us younger generations, I believe that the blessing I will receive here today will strengthen me for the journey ahead.

“I wish our royal father many more years of peaceful reign and like I said, this visit is to further strengthen the long years of relationship between my late father who reigned for 51 years and Awujale and I will also be back in August for another visit. I pray the Almighty God will further preserve our father, the Awujale for many more years,” Ado Bayero said.

Responding, Oba Adetona expressed delight at the visit to felicitate him on his birthday and 64th coronation anniversary.

He went down the memory lane and relived the cordial relationship that existed between the late Emir Ado-Bayero, whom he described as a “brother”.

The Awujale informed his visitors that his long reign on the throne of his forebears has helped in evolving the stool of Awujale as well as building strong and united Ijebuland.

In his remarks, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, said the visit marked a significant milestone in the unity and ethnic bonding in the country.

The governor, who thanked the Emir for visiting a revered royal father in the state, said that the positive contributions of Awujale to the socio-cultural development of his domain and Ogun State could not be overemphasised.