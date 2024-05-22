  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

Fubara: My Administration Started Taking Decisions, Confronting Governance in Feb

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated that the projects he was inaugurating were accomplishments of four months because his administration has only started taking decisions, and confronting governance in February, 2024.

He, however, assured the people that his administration would continue to deliver projects that impact positively on the people directly while also empowering them to live better lives.

Fubara gave the assurances yesterday during the inauguration of Egbeda Internal Roads project in Emohua Local Government Area.

He stated that the Egbeda Internal Roads Project, has been accomplished to satisfy the needs of the people by making them happy and solving the perennial flooding problems experienced in the area.

The governor acknowledged the support of the people before, during and after the elections, and said what his administration owed them was the dividends of democracy that included projects and social service delivery.

Fubara insisted that good governance, service and projects were being delivered at a cost-effective rate.

“We are just starting but I assure you more attention. If in four months, we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time, Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance.

“I know why I said four months. We started full governance in February, 2024. That was when we started taking decisions, when we started confronting governance. And I am proud to say that our people are happy with what we have done.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.