Fubara: My Administration Started Taking Decisions, Confronting Governance in Feb

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated that the projects he was inaugurating were accomplishments of four months because his administration has only started taking decisions, and confronting governance in February, 2024.

He, however, assured the people that his administration would continue to deliver projects that impact positively on the people directly while also empowering them to live better lives.

Fubara gave the assurances yesterday during the inauguration of Egbeda Internal Roads project in Emohua Local Government Area.

He stated that the Egbeda Internal Roads Project, has been accomplished to satisfy the needs of the people by making them happy and solving the perennial flooding problems experienced in the area.

The governor acknowledged the support of the people before, during and after the elections, and said what his administration owed them was the dividends of democracy that included projects and social service delivery.

Fubara insisted that good governance, service and projects were being delivered at a cost-effective rate.

“We are just starting but I assure you more attention. If in four months, we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time, Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance.

“I know why I said four months. We started full governance in February, 2024. That was when we started taking decisions, when we started confronting governance. And I am proud to say that our people are happy with what we have done.”