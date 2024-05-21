Police Squad Neutralises Two Bandits in Kaduna Community, Recovers Arms

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two bandits have been neutralised by the mobile police squad deployed to Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The police mobile team was deployed to the area by the Inspector General of Police (IG), after the abducted of over 100 primary and secondary schools children in the area.

Two AK47 rifles and 17 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the criminals.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement.

“In an act of bravery and operational skill, the mobile police team recently deployed to Kuriga in Chikun LGA, by the Inspector General of Police, IG Kayode Egbetokun, neutralised two bandits in the general area on Friday,” Aruwan said.

According to him, “The gallant police operatives also recovered arms and ammunition from the bandits in the course of a gun duel.

“In the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, it was revealed that the operatives responded to distress calls of an attack on farmers by bandits at the outskirts of Kuriga village.”

The statement said: “On arrival, the security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce exchange of gun fire , during which two of the criminals were neutralised.

“The forces recovered two AK47 rifles and 17 rounds of ammunition from the scene.”

Aruwan said the Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani, commended the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi and his men for their swift response and the successful intervention which led to killing of the two bandits. According to Aruwan, the governor urged the personnel and other security forces in the general area to sustain the pursuit of the criminal elements and ensure their total dislodgement.