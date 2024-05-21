Oba of Benin Asks EFCC to Fight Crime Without Fear or Favour

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Benin monarch, Omo N’ Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight crime without fear or favour

Oba Ewuare II who made the call when he received the newly deployed Zonal Director of EFCC, Mr. Effa Okim in his Palace in Benin-City, Edo State, cited a particular criminal investigation involving unnamed former Palace officials who were arrested for fraud and handed over the commission in Benin for investigation and prosecution without any positive result.

The Oba alleged that some EFCC operatives, handled his petition with kid-gloves and the alleged culprits were set free after giving them slaps on their wrists few years ago.

The monarch who did not give further details about the unnamed former Palace officials, wondered why EFCC investigators allegedly swept glaring evidence of fraud against them under the carpet.

The traditional ruler said, “We want to draw your attention to one or two grey areas in your operations.

“No matter how much you try to support them from the Palace, it was a young lady that headed that team from the Palace. It was very difficult.

“They (EFCC) always come and speak gloriously. Actually, when the time come to assist them, they seem to listen to other parties.

“What has been told is they take instructions from the highest bidder.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. But I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“We get news from everywhere. When we try to assist the EFCC. I even wrote a letter to the then Chairman that was now removed from office.

“I even sent an emissary to talk to him regarding certain elements in Edo State, particularly the Palace.

“How can EFCC boys especially that girl, be behaving like this? If I was asked to comment on her performance index, I will score her zero. I do not know if she was doing EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people that were giving her money.

“At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we keep getting was negative and I was not happy about it,” Oba Ewuare II said.

The monarch, however said the newly appointed Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Olanipekun Olukayode was on the path to greatness if he continually demonstrates fidelity in his duties; just as he pledged his Palace support to the State Government in addressing social inequality and reduce social vices.

Earlier in his address, the newly deployed Benin Zonal Director of EFCC, Mr. Effa Okim, appealed to Oba Ewuare II to support advocacy against financial crimes with Edo State ranking second behind Lagos State in financial crime index of Nigeria.

Recalling the historical tie between his State of Origin, Cross River and Edo State, Okim solicited for prayers and royal blessings to enable him discharge his duties diligently.