NCS, Bauchi Intercepts 17,580 litres of Petrol Worth N12.7m 

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone D has announced that it intercepted 17,580 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N12.7 million between April 19 and May 19, 2024.

The petroleum products, it said, were seized at Mubi and Yola axis in Adamawa state.

Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, disclosed this during a press briefing held at the unit’s headquarters in Bauchi.

He attributed the success to robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing by other customs units, including the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and customs police, as well as resilient patrol by FOU Zone D operatives.

Giving a breakdown of the seized items, the Controller said they include 678 jerry cans of PMS and two drums of PMS (2 x 250 litres).

He said, “I am glad to inform you that the unit concerted efforts in suppressing smuggling activities has continued to yield good results. The operatives of the unit apart from blocking and supressing smuggling within the zone have made seizure of the following: 678 Jerry cans of PMS, two drums of PMS ( 2× 250litres) totaling 17,580 litres with DPV of N12,750, 422.40.”