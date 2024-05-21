Guardiola: City’s Six Premier League Titles  in Seven Years ‘Insane’

Shortly after winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title, and sixth in seven years, on Sunday, Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola said the Cityzens were enjoying their golden era.

Phil Foden scored twice as City beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad to edge out Arsenal by two points and deny the Gunners a first league title in 20 years.

“When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you’re insane – no way,” said Guardiola

All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period. We are part of that,” added the 53-year-old.

Guardiola has now won 15 major trophies in eight seasons as City manager and could add another in the FA Cup final next weekend.

The Catalan has a contract at the Etihad until 2025 and said he intends to see out at least one more year in Manchester.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying after eight years. We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk,” concludes the former Barcelona star.