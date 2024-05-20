North-west Leaders: Tinubu Tackling Nation’s Challenges with Commitment, Courage

* Canvass continuous support for president

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Leaders and stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-west, weekend, commended President Bola Tinubu for tackling Nigeria’s challenges with courage and uncommon commitment.

They, therefore, resolved to continue to support Tinubu’s administration to address the emerging challenges.

The position of the North-west leaders was contained in a communique issued on Sunday in Kaduna at the end of the inaugural meeting of stakeholders in the zone.



The communique read by Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, said, “In view of Mr. President’s undiluted support and assistance to the North-west, stakeholders called for continued support for President Tinubu’s administration as he strives to steady the ship of the Nigerian state.”

The communique stated that the stakeholders took a critical look at the state of APC in the North-west and activated its internal dispute resolution mechanism to resolve pending issues. They also charted the pathway to a more formidable zonal structure that would ensure victory for the party in future elections.

The communique read, “The meeting commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast commitment to the fulfilment of his campaign promises to the Nigerian people.



“The meeting noted the decisive steps so far taken by the president in tackling Nigeria’s multitude of security and developmental challenges, and the far-reaching reforms he has initiated to reflate the economy and combat soaring inflation.

“The meeting observed that Mr. President’s Development Agenda has positively impacted the North-west Zone, especially in the areas of human capital development, agriculture, education, poverty alleviation, and infrastructural development.



“The meeting equally commended the various security agencies working tirelessly to maintain and enhance security in the zone.

“The meeting further stated that in view of the enormity of the developmental challenges facing the North West, stakeholders from the zone will continue to seek the gracious support, assistance and intervention of Mr. President.”



The communique noted that the challenges facing the country were enormous, “But Mr. President is tackling them with courage and uncommon commitment.”

The meeting commended Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, and Senators and Members of the House of Representatives for the passage of the North West Development Commission Bill.



The communique urged members of the National Assembly to give the bills expeditious handling in the interest of national cohesion and even development.

While acknowledging efforts of the political leaders from the zone in promoting development in the region, the communique urged them to put more efforts to further enhance the political fortunes of the zone to maintain its dominance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The communique commended the national leadership of APC for its commitment to the ideals of democracy, with particular recognition to members representing the zone.



The meeting, chaired by Sani, was attended by Governors Dikko Radda (Katsina State), Umar Namadi (Jigawa State), Nasiru Idris (Kebbi State), and Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto State), Speaker, House of Representatives, among others.