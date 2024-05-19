NSIB Links Dana Air Incident to Failed Landing Gear

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has linked the skidding of the runway by a Dana Air aircraft with registration no: 5N-BKI, to failed Nose Landing Gear, according to its preliminary report on the incident, which was obtained by journalists yesterday.

The Dana aircraft skidded off the Lagos airport runway on April 23, 2024, resulting in the immediate suspension of the airline from air operation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).



In its report, NSIB revealed how severe vibration accompanied by a loud noise from the Nose Landing Gear area of the aircraft was noticed “and on reaching 80 knots, the captain of the aircraft also observed the collapse of the NLG, followed by a loss of directional control.”



The report further added the loss of directional control made the aircraft veer off to the left and exit the runway.

The report showed that the aircraft was in contact with the control tower of the airport and sought clearance to land before it started its move of touching the ground of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.



The report reads: “According to the captain, the landing was soft. During the Landing Roll, the Captain deployed Speed Brakes, after which Thrust Reversers were deployed, and the nose of the aircraft was lowered.

“At this point, the crew stated that severe vibration was accompanied by a loud noise from the NLG area. On reaching 80 knots, the captain noticed the collapse of the NLG, followed by a loss of directional control.



“The aircraft then veered off to the left and exited the runway at about 2,094 m from the threshold. It continued on the grass verge, crossed the paved Link 6, and stopped at about 2,343 m from the threshold, about 36 m from the runway centreline.

“Upon the final stop of the aircraft, the captain shut down the engines and commanded evacuation through the Forward Service Door due to safety concerns on the Main Entry Door side. The Cabin Crew opened the Forward Service Door, and the Escape Slide was deployed. All occupants evacuated without any injury. N – BKI 3,” the report explained.



In April, the management of Dana Air confirmed that one of its aircraft with registration number 5N BKI skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The management noted that the aircraft that flew from Abuja to Lagos skidded off the runway in an attempt to land.

It also stated that no casualty was recorded, adding that it had informed the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and NCAA of the incident.