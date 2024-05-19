Ndidi Thanks Nigerians, Visits Gbajabiamila

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and support during his trying times with the EFL Championship side.

Ndidi, who was part of the victorious Leceister side which won the EFL Championship and gained promotion back to the English Premier League (EPL), has been on holiday in Lagos.

He has also paid courtesy visits to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Sports, John Owan Enoh in Abuja.

The Super Eagles midfield enforcer posted photos from his visit on social media, appreciating the government officials and Nigerians for their support to him and other Nigerian athletes.

“I wish to thank all Nigerians who supported and prayed for me during my injury and long layoff when I missed the Africa Cup of Nations Cup,” Ndidi wrote.

The midfielder missed the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire due to an injury he suffered in December while playing for Leicester City.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to Gbajabiamila for encouraging him during difficult times.

Ndidi also thanked the minister of sports for checking up on injured and sidelined Nigerian athletes, and for his help at a crucial point in the footballer’s life.

Ndidi said he was proud to be a Nigerian player. “I am greatly encouraged to participate in sports development and to wear the green and white jersey of this beautiful country,” he stated.

Ndidi is expected to be part of the Super Eagles team for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic.