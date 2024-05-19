Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes

A helicopter in which the Iranian president is on board has been involved in an accident, state media has said.

The Interior Minister said rescuers were still trying to reach the site due to the difficult weather conditions.

BBC reports that Local media said President Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north west of Iran, after returning the border with Azerbaijan, where he opened the Qiz Qalasi and Khodaafarin dams.

A reporter with Fars news agency reports that heavy fog is making the search difficult at the site where it is thought that the helicopter may have landed.

He said the visibility in the mountainous and wooded area was down to only about five meters.

The area is about 50km to the north of Tabriz.

Ahmad Alirezabeigi, Iranian MP for the city of Tabriz, has told reporters in Tehran that rescue workers have yet to find the location of the helicopter carrying the president.

He added that the other two helicopters in the convoy landed safely.

This is a developing story…