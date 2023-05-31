Fasoranti to Tinubu: Pick Nigeria’s Best Brains into your Cabinet





Fidelis David in Akure



Leader of Yoruba’s foremost socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, called on President Bola Tinubu, to select the best brains Nigeria could offer as members of his cabinet, in order to move the country forward.

Fasoranti, in a statement, congratulating Tinubu on his inauguration, which he described as a momentous occasion, said the country was facing security concerns to economic struggles, and that there was much work to be done in order to ensure that Nigeria reached its full potential.

While calling on Tinubu to count on the unalloyed support of Afenifere throughout his tenure, the statement stated: “I am highly delighted to write on behalf of myself and Afenifere to congratulate you on the propitious occasion of your inauguration as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your trajectory to the podium has been long and tortuous, but the arduous path has only made the victory sweet. More importantly, the sweet victory is not without its burden, the whole world knows that you are prepared for the job, and therefore, there should be no excuse for failure.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges in multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions. These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nosediving economy, derelict infrastructure, youth unemployment and the hydra-headed corruption among others.

“I have gone through your ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria publication and after listening to your maiden broadcast, I am convinced that if the plans enunciated in the speech and personal manifesto are religiously and meticulously implemented, the challenges will be mitigated and Nigeria will surely be a greater nation.

“In selecting your team, please pick the best that Nigeria can offer and I believe that this country is well endowed with the human resources that can turn her fortunes around. Choose men and women of impeccable character, competence and capacity and post them to their areas of maximum benefit for the nation,” he noted.