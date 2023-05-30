TUC Kicks Against Fuel Subsidy Removal, Says It’s A Joke Taken Too Far

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected President Bola Tinubu’s declaration that the federal government has removed subsidy on petroleum products.

In its reaction to the president’s inaugural speech, TUC said: “If by this, he meant increases in pump price and the exploitation of the people by unregulated and exploitative deregulated prices, then it’s a joke taken too far.”In a statement jointly signed by the TUC President, Festus Osifoh, and General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, the union said it was taken

aback and even horrified, when Tinubu announced the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products.

Osifoh said: “While listening to Tinubu’s inaugural address, we were at first encouraged by his pledge to lead as a servant of the people (and not as a ruler) and to always consult and dialogue, especially on key and knotty national issues.

“But we were subsequently taken aback, even horrified, when he announced the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products. If by this, he means increases in pump price and the exploitation of the people by unregulated and exploitative deregulated prices, then it’s a joke taken too far.

“It is not for nothing the Buhari government pushed this to the new administration, but we expect the Tinubu government to be wise on such a sensitive issue and be more explicit in its pronouncement to avoid contradictory interpretation when comparing his written statement, what he said and the provision in 2023 appropriation act.

“We dare say that this is a very delicate issue that touches on the lives, if not very survival, of particularly the working people, hence ought to have been treated with utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses.”

TUC said that it expects to wait and allow the matter to be resolved through dialogue and consultation.

In addition, it said the

Nigerian workers and indeed the mases must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments.

“Accordingly, we hereby demand that President Tinubu should tarry awhile to give room for robust dialogue and consultation and stakeholders’ engagement, just as he opined in his speech until all issues and questions – and there are a host of them! – to ensure that they are amicably considered and resolved.

“Nigerian workers and indeed the masses must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments.

We are also worried that in his speech President Tinubu failed to delve into or reveal his plans on how to tackle and address the issue of poor and unchecked deterioration in industrial relations, particularly in the education, health and judiciary sectors, often resulting in prolonged strike and industrial actions and their attendant adverse effects on society and the economy.

“A case in point is the current nationwide strike by JOHESU.

“If there was anything for the administration to hurriedly address from day one in office, it’s the abysmal N30,000 minimum wage that has since been eroded by the problematic monetary and fiscal policies of government,” it said.

The statement said that the labour movement is open and ready to dialogue with the Tinubu administration on the fuel subsidy issue, adding that it is in the interest of the people that such a matter is resolved peacefully.

“We urge that it is in the interest of the country and its people not to dictate on such a matter or engage in manipulating the outcome of such consultations.

“The TUC identifies with the new government’s declaration that it will defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten peace and stability. We suggest that in its promised review of our security architecture, a more robust method of defending the country by involving the mass of the people and empowering them to defend themselves when attacked by bandits and terrorists.

“We also are encouraged by the new government’s promise to engage in job creation, food security and end extreme poverty. In this, we urge it to involve organized labour, employers of labour, professional organisations and the informal sector.

“This is necessary so that these programmes would not become mere propaganda in which unverifiable statistics would be churned out periodically,” it said.

TUC also said that it welcomed the promise to make electricity accessible and affordable to businesses and homes.

It said that what it means is that the Tinubu government will begin by stopping the periodic arbitrary increases in price of electricity imposed by the distribution companies while regulatory and consumer agencies look away.

“This new administration cannot be seen to be speaking from both sides of its mouth, we urge President Tinubu to be a president with human face.

“Like always, we will stand by the people and their interests. Nigerian workers are hardworking and have remained consistent with productive work regardless of harsh government policies, poor governance and mismanagement of resources that have placed us under difficult living conditions,” it said.

The union, which said that it was delighted by the peaceful transition from the Buhari government to the Tinubu administration and across the 28 states of the federation, urged all those contesting the election results across board to keep following the rule of law as provided in the constitutional and electoral act in seeking redress.

