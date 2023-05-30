  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Lawmakers Back Removal of Fuel Subsidy

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has kicked against the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government by calling it a joke taken too far, the House of Representatives at Tuesday plenary session hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removal of oil subsidy.

The House commended Tinubu for his courage, urging Nigerians to be patient with the new administration.

The commendation followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored  by Hon. Jimoh Ibrahim Olajide from Lagos State.

