Tinubu: Security Will be Top Priority of My Administration

*Says fuel subsidy is gone

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has said security of the country will be the top priority of the new administration.

He stated this Monday in his inuaugural address to the nation at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu said security of the country and the people shall be paramount for his administration as neither peace nor prosperity will prevail in an atmosphere of violence.

He also assured that the new administration will review the security architecture and provide better training, equipment and manpower for the armed forces.

He also assured that his administration will defend the nation from terror and other elements that are trying to destabilise the country.

He said his administration will remodel the economy to grow the GDP much better through job creation, food security and end to extreme poverty.

Tinubu said his administration was targeting a GDP growth of not less than six per cent.

He also added that government will no longer subsidise fuel consumption because of its ever-increasing costs in the wake of dying resources, adding that subsidy is no longer sustainable.

Tinubu commended the decision of the Buhari admnistration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which he said had increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor.

“We shall instead re channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure , education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” President Tinubu said.

He assured Nigerians that his administration will only govern Nigerians on their behalf and never rule over them. He said his new regime will consult, dialogue and reach out to all stakeholders.

He praised the former president for his service to the country, describing him as a honest, patriotic leader who did his best for the country.

More to follow—

