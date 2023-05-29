OjaNow Launches 24/7 App for Under-30-Minute Delivery in Lagos

OjaNow, the tech solutions company behind Nigeria’s next-generation essentials delivery, has launched its innovative OjaNow App in Lagos. With the OjaNow App, residents can now get a wide range of daily essentials delivered to their doorstep 24/7, in under 30 minutes.

The OjaNow App offers a wide range of inventory from home to party, health, pet and baby essentials among others. It was designed to eliminate the current challenges of essential shopping including heavy traffic, long queues, limited store hours, and poor delivery services.

According to Demilade Haastrup, Co-Founder & CEO at OjaNow, “The core objective of OjaNow is to bring ease and convenience to the needs of its customers any day, anytime. Customers don’t have to worry anymore about leaving their homes/offices early to beat rush hour traffic, closing times, or long lines at stores; OjaNow has got you covered 24/7!”

OjaNow has begun operations across many parts of Lagos including Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki. They have also formed a partnership with Eko Energy City as the official essentials delivery platform for the entire estate. As part of its commitment to bringing ease and convenience to customers, OjaNow is looking to incorporate a Digital Shelf into its platform, further expanding the opportunity for other brands to partner with them and raise awareness of their products to new markets and customers.

Founded by 3 Nigerian friends: Demilade Haastrup; Jamal Kasumu; and Alvin Ukpeh, with strategic funding partnerships with Bobo Ajudua & Alkesh Thavrani, OjaNow is reshaping the experience of ordering, delivering, and sharing knowledge to foster a seamless and delightful customer experience.

For more information on OjaNow and its innovative solutions, visit their website and download the OjaNow App today.