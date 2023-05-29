Lawan:  Govs Should  Work in Concert with their Lawmakers

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Senate President, Alhaji Ahmad Lawan, has advised state governors to work in concert with their lawmakers for the enactment of laws that will improve the living standards of the people.

Lawan made the plea in Minna after inaugurating the new Niger State Assembly complex constructed by the administration of outgoing Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The senate president noted that both the executive and the legislative arms of government are working towards achieving the same goal, improvement in the condition of living of the people hence nothing should serve as a wedge between the two arms of government.

Working at cross purposes Lawan said will not be in the interests of the ordinary Nigerian and will be capable of bringing about insecurity.

Ahmed Lawan applauded the effort of the Niger state government for the completion of what he described as “this befitting new House of Assembly complex” saying “ it is an indication of good working relationship between the governor and the lawmakers.”

Senator Lawan explained that the construction of the complex “is a sign that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has paved way for effective legislative decisions by the next set of lawmakers to enhance the socio economic well being of the people of the state.”

The senate president also expressed the hope that the in-coming Governor, Alhaji Umar Muhammed Bago, who is a federal legislator will work hand in hand with state law makers for the enacting of laws that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Lawan urged the newly elected legislators in the state to put the interest of the state above any other personal interest.

Meanwhile, Bello in brief remark, disclosed that the complex would provide a more conducive atmosphere for the legislators to perform their constitutional roles.