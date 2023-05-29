Dare, Pinnick, Osimhen Honoured with National Awards





Duro Ikhazuagbe

The sports sector in the country was honoured in outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s parting gifts to Nigerians yesterday as Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Immediate past NFF President and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and Napoli front man and leading goals scorer in the Italian topflight, Victor James Osimhen were conferred with national awards.

Dare whose tenure as Nigeria’s sports minister will expire today, was conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) while Pinnick who served two terms as NFF President between 2014 and 2022 and was elected FIFA Council member got the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Osimhen on the other hand, was conferred with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

In the congratulatory messages sent to the awardees by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) read in part: “The National Award of CON conferred on Chief Sunday Dare by Mr. President goes a long way to underscore the character, diligence, competence and drive that the man brought to the job. Chief Dare worked assiduously to reposition Nigeria sports generally and posterity will be kind to him.”

Also, the federation President, Ibrahim Gusau expressed joy at Pinnick’s award. “I am very happy to celebrate a goal-getter, an achiever, an accomplished administrator and an eminent world citizen, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on this award. He is quite deserving but I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for recognizing the hard work and diligence of Mr. Pinnick in Nigeria, African and world football.

“On behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the NFF, I congratulate Mr. Pinnick and I believe this prestigious OFR National Award will serve as an impetus for him to do even more for Nigeria, African and world football.”

The NFF also praised President Buhari for recognizing and including a footballer on the national award roll of honour.

“The award to Osimhen means that even as a football player, you can be honoured by your country for exceptional service and also for the way you represent the country abroad. We are proud of Osimhen and what he has done and continues to do with Napoli SC in Italy and for the Super Eagles.”

Osimhen has been the star-man for Napoli SC of Italy as they won their first Italia Serie A title in 33 years a few weeks ago, and only yesterday the Super Eagles frontman scored his 25th league goal of the season for the Naples-based club.