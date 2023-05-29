  • Monday, 29th May, 2023

Buhari Appoints House Member, Sha’aban Sharada as Almajiri Commission Executive Secretary

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday approved the appointment of the outgoing member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Hon Sha’aban Sharada, as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children.

Announcing the appointment via a press release, presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the appointment was sequel to the President’s assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023.

Sharada has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chichester, United Kingdom.

