BREAKING Tinubu: Fuel Subsidy is Gone

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that there is no provision for fuel in his administration.

Tinubu in his inaugural speech delivered on Monday in Abuja said there was no justification for the ever increasing fuel subsidy, saying the money would be channeled to other sectors.

According to him, “No provision is made for fuel subsidy. Fuel subsidy is gone.”

He also announced that there would be a uniformed foreign exchange rate under his administration.

The president also assured the current import rate was too high and anti-business.

To this end, he said the rate would be brought down.

