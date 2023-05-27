Bluena Releases ‘Choose You’

Tosin Clegg

Fast rising Afro swing/Afropop artiste, Shalom Amadi better known as Bluena is one multitalented superstar in the making as her ability to switch sound from different genre ranging from Afrobeat, Soul, Reggae and RNB makes her brand different from others.

The Pride Rock Entertainment new signee has officially released her first single titled ‘Choose You’ produced by ilblackibeat and written by Bluena as well as Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe) With ‘Choose You’ Bluena preaches love, harmony and trust; noting that when you have someone you really cherish and value, irrespective of the challenges, you will simply want to hold on to that special person.

Inspired by the relatable things that go on in our daily life, the Port Harcourt entertainer disclosed that her love for music started at age 10 when she began vibing to music. She adds, “With my interest in music, I started listening to songs by Rihanna, Adele and some other artistes. At some point, I got depressed and I decided to download TikTok and I started making covers. So many went viral and it gave me an awareness on TikTok and I decided to use my favorite color as my brand and ever since I was doing music.”

As an emerging artiste, Bluena sees her brand becoming one of the biggest female artists and winning so many awards.