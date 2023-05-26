Nasarawa, Bauchi Dissolve Cabinets

The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) and consequently sacked all political appointees.

Similarly, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, yesterday, dissolved members of his cabinet which included commissioners and special advisers

Sule dissolved the SEC when he presided over the valedictory session of the expanded state EXCO meeting in the Government House, Lafia.

He, however, thanked the appointees for contributing immensely to his administration’s blueprint to developing the state in the past four years, even as he wished them well in their future engagements.

Speaking further at the valedictory session with members of the SEC, the governor announced plans to establish the Nasarawa State owned anti-corruption bureau to fight corruption within the state.

This was even as he stated that there would soon be an appointment of a substantive director general for the state’s Human Capital Development Office.

On his part, the dissolution of Bauchi state cabinet was announced by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ibrahim Kashim, who briefed journalists on the outcome of a valedictory session of the State Executive Council (SEC) at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

Kassim said that those affected were senior apecial Assistants, special assistants, personal assistants and other political appointees heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government.

He, however, said that the SSG, chief of staff and the principal private secretary would retain their position till the inauguration period.

According to him, Governor Mohammed thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their positive contributions towards the successes achieved during the first tenure of his administration.