Five Corps Members to Repeat Service Year in Bauchi, Says NYSC Coordinator

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The state Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, has disclosed that five corps members of the 2022 Batch B Stream 1 would repeat their service year in the state.

Yakubu, who disclosed this yesterday during the collection of certificates of National Service by the corps members, said the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences, including abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.

She reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy, and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

According to her, 10 other corps members would have their service year extended for at least three weeks or one month for various misconducts during their service year.

She, however, called on the passing-out corps members to go home and reunite with their parents and relatives, urging them not to travel by night.

“Those of you taking part in the post-camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training, if you have not completed it, you can carry on and complete it, and for those of you that have not learned any skills, I want to advise that you start something.

“During your service year, at the end of the month, no matter how small, you know that alert will come in. But now that the service has come to an end, if you don’t involve yourself in doing something, honestly speaking, you will be demoralised in life.

“Don’t cause your parents pain, because one of the worst things a parent can experience is to see his or her child as a graduate sleeping at home every morning and asking for what to eat, transport money to visit a friend and money for a recharge card.

“Your parents want to see you up in the morning going out to do something no matter how little you will get, it is better than staying at home doing nothing,” Yakubu said.

Meanwhile, about 747 corps members passed out in the state and were issued Certificates of National Service.