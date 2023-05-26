Bello Inaugurates  FCT Joint Revenue Committee

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated the Joint Revenue Committee (JRC) and has also expressed confidence in the Acting Chairman FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi and his team to live up to their responsibility.

The minister charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by designing strategies to optimise revenue in the territory.

He said the establishment of JRC came with a clear mandate to harmonize all sources of revenue with a view to blocking leakages and addressing multiple taxation. He said with the inauguration FCT would succeed and witness exciting times in terms of revenue generation.

“I am glad that the area council chairmen key into this project, there must be collaboration with chairmen on this course for success to be recorded. This is for the betterment of all major stakeholders, it is better to get 10 per cent from a big pool than to get 100 per cent from a small pool,” Bello said.

In his remarks, Abdullahi thanked the minister for his support in ensuring this was realised adding that the political will deployed on this project was appreciated.

He added the committee represented a landmark achievement in its shared mission to improve revenue generation and administration, foster economic growth, and enhance the overall quality of life for the residents of the FCT.

He also expressed gratitude for the collaborative spirit that had brought them together, and would be looking forward to working closely with all stakeholders to achieve common goals.

The Mandate Secretary of Economic Planning and Revenue Generation and PPP, Mr Agboola Dabiri said with this development, he was leaving the office as a fulfilled person.

He said the constitution and inauguration of this committee was part of the outcome of the recent stakeholders retreat on harmonisation of revenue and ease of doing business in the FCT that took place in Akure.

On his part, the FCT ALGON Chairman, Danladi Chiya, who is also the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, stated that the effort to streamline the revenue collection process and modernise the tax system, shows that ease of doing business has come to stay in the FCT.