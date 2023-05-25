Man Utd Asked to Pay £140m for Osimhen’s Transfer to Old Trafford 

*The Napoli striker spotted in Berlin amidst speculations of talks with Bayern

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

As the summer transfer window is fast approaching in Europe, Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has become the major subject of speculations of where he’s going to anchor his trade next season.

Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich appear the front runners for the signature of the Nigerian who led Napoli to their third historic Serie A title this season.

Uk’s Daily Mirror reported in its online edition that United have been told they must pay £140million to sign Osimhen this summer after agreeing a deal to sign his Napoli teammate Kim Min-jae.

Osimhen is a prime target for United this summer and he heads the club’s striking shortlist.United scouts attended Napoli’s Champions League clash against Milanlast month and have been planning a move for the Nigerian since last summer.

His Napoli teammate Kim, 26, has already decided to join United despite only moving to Naples last year. The South Korean international enjoyed a tremendous campaign as he starred in the club’s remarkable Serie A title-winning campaign,but his contract contains a £43million release clause.

A deal for Kim is said by Naples-based Il Mattinoto be in place, the player has no doubts about joining United – who simply need to pay his clause.

Indeed, Napoli have already lined-up Kevin Danso of Lens as Kim’s replacement.

A deal for Osimhen is more complicated as no such clause is in place, but Napoli do not consider him as one of their ‘untouchable’ players.

Indeed, Napoli have been planning to sell the Nigerian since last summer; their signings of Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone – initially on loan deals – was with a long-term view to softening the blow of Osimhen’s departure.

That is not a foregone conclusion this summer, but President Aurelio De Laurentiis will sanction a sale if an offer in excess of £140million arrives. Of course, this could be negotiated down should Napoli’s stance change but they are open to a sale.

Meanwhile, Osimhen was spotted in Berlin yesterday amid speculations that he may likely join the European giants, Bayern Munich.

The Serie A winner with Napoli was snapped outside the famous Adlon Kempinski hotel in Berlin after checking out of the five-star establishment with his girlfriend Stephanie Ladewig and their one-year-old daughter Hailey True.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have never hidden their intentions to lure the former Wolfsburg player back to the Bundesliga.

With these speculations surrounding Osimhen exit, the Nigerian who is now a cult-hero amongst Napoli fans is likely to incur the wrath of the same Neapolitans in their last Serie A game of the season.