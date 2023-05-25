Ayade Inaugurates Smart Teachers Training Institute

The Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI), in Biase Local Government of Cross River state, was yesterday inaugurated the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade.

The magnificent Institute, which is one of the legacy projects of the Ayade administration was set up to train and retrain teachers.

Speaking during the inauguration, Ayade explained that the institute was envisioned to provide a platform for teachers to be celebrated and honoured.

He said:” This school represents the fountain of knowledge in character, intellect, learning and relearning and poise of the people.

“The intent was to create a horizon for students to learn and become amazons in their endeavors. Therefore, this school was designed to improve the quality of learning and improve the knowledge of teachers in the country.

“The good news is that once a teacher goes through the first three months, then six months and finally nine months of training, gets certified in West Africa, that teacher gets upgraded and earns befitting salaries because they can now impact extraordinary knowledge.”

The outgoing governor disclosed that he located the Institute in Biase Local Government Area of the state where the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu hails from to honour him for his loyalty and dedication.

Said Ayade: “The choice of Biase for this Insistute is to honour my brother and senior colleague, Professor Ivara Esu.

“For eight years he provided a shoulder for me to lean on. He is a professor who has taught people who are now professors today.

“There are some deputies who cannot point at anything they did for their people for eight years, but here you are standing tall before your people.

“I celebrate your commitment to our Governorship for 8 years. God bless you. No other institute of learning in this country has the facilities this school has.”

A former University lecturer himself, the outgoing governor later took out time to teach students of the demostration secondary school of the institute morality, ethics, physics and computer science.

In his remarks, the elated Deputy Governor who was a one-time Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar eulogised his principal for bringing the institute to his council area.

“Today l am the happiest man because of the establishment of this Institute here in Biase. I want to say to my brother, friend and son, (Senator) Professor Ben Ayade, thank you so much. My relationship with you will be for life. As l retire, l retire very happily to my village.

“This institute is the gateway to Biase and we are very happy that this institution is in Biase”, Professor Esu said.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the Director-General of the institute, Professor Taoheed Adedoja described the institution as wholly owned by Cross River State.

He, however, announced that impressed by Governor Ayade’s foresightedness and dexterity in establishing the institute even in the face of lean resources, the federal government was now interested in it.

According the Professor Adedoja, who is the pionneer DG of the Institute, the school has recorded many firsts in the education industry.

“This Institute is Nigeria’s first public institution to be accredited by Certiport as Center for Digital Literacy as well as the first Nigerian institution to conduct digital proficiency tests for various categories of workers

“It is also Nigeria’s first Public Institution to train participants up to IC3 Certification”, he said.

