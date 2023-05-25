Tenece Commemorates 15th Year on Tech Space, Plans Expansion

Information Technology solutions firm in Africa, Tenece Professional Services Limited, has expressed its readiness to further expand its footprint across Africa with strategic investments

The firm made this known recently in Lagos when it celebrated its 15th anniversary.

At the event, with the theme: “Beyond our Dreams,” Tenece Chief Executive Officer, Kingsley Eze, acknowledged that its achievements in the IT solutions industry over the past 15 years have been exemplary, exceeding all set projections.

Founded in 2008 with a vision to be a larger enterprise in Nigeria and Africa by 2030, Eze, said Tenece has expanded beyond the 36 states of Nigeria to become a truly Pan- African Tech Company with a presence in other African countries such as Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya and Ethiopia, and the UAE.

Since inception, he said Tenece has no record of a failed or uncompleted project, no capital injection, and over 3,000 successfully implemented solutions to customers in the educational sector, financial service institutions, Fintechs, oil & gas, government, telecommunications, and manufacturing across Nigeria and Africa.

With the renewed focus to enter into more markets in Africa and other parts of the world, the CEO said 15 years on, Tenece continues to blaze the trail in the tech space across Africa, providing a full suite of end-to-end maintenance and management solutions, training young IT enthusiasts, and generously giving back to the society through various Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives.

On her part, the Managing Director of Tenece HoldCo, Dr. Lina Eze, reiterated that the celebration of Tenece at 15 is a significant milestone for the entire team, particularly the pioneers, as it beams light on all the passion-driven efforts that have morphed Tenece into a remarkable Pan -African Technology Solutions Company.

She pledged that Tenece would continue to lead the industry by providing up-to-date innovative solutions that satisfy core business concerns and increase profitability while also improving overall operational efficiency.