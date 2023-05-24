  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

News in Photographs: FEC Holds Valedictory Session

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

.As Buhari swears in 7 RMAFC’s commissioners

.Osinbajo submits health reform committee’s report

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the valedictory meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers at the State House, Abuja, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and all the 42 Ministers and presidential aides.

Shortly before the commencement of the meeting, President Buhari administered oath of office on seven federal commissioners of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). 

The federal commissioners include Senator Ayogu Eze (Enugu state), Peter Opara (Imo state), Hawa Aliyu (Jigawa state), and Rekiya Haruna (Kebbi state).

Others are Ismaila Agaka (Kwara state), Kolawole Abimbola (Oyo state) and Ayuba Ngako (Federal Capital Territory).

Vice President Osinbajo also presented the report on the health reform committee to the president. 

The Committee chaired by Osinbajo was put in place to develop a roadmap to achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country.  

Among its recommendations include improving funding of the health sector above 10 percent.  

See photos

