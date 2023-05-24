Bosso Confident Flying Eagles Can Beat Italy Tonight

U20 WORLD CUP

Olawale Ajimotokan

Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 team, Ladan Bosso, has insisted that the Flying Eagles will not be immersed in admiring the moves of their Italian counterparts when both teams clash in Group D of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina tonight.

The Italians top Group D ahead of the Flying Eagles only as a result of having scored more goals in their opening game against Brazil. Nigeria similarly defeated the Dominican Republic to be in same points as the Italians.

With the Brazilians sure to beat Dominican Republic in the other match of the group, both Italy and Nigeria know that the winner of tonight’s game stands to pick one of the tickets to the Round of 16.

This makes the fixture a high stake one expected to produce fireworks.

Speaking ahead of the Wednesday night game, Bosso hinted that he knows what to expect from the Italians.

“We stayed back after our match against the Dominican Republic to watch the Italy match against Brazil, and we took a lot of notes from there. The Italians have the midfield machinery to outrun any team that is flustered by their pace and organization, but we will know how to deal with that,” began Bosso.

He however believes that the Flying Eagles have the players to neutralize whatever that the Azzurris have in their armoury.

“We have the boys who can neutralize their mortal armoury and deliver some blows of our own. Wednesday’s encounter will be interesting. We will respect them but we don’t fear any team at this championship,” stressed with confidence.

Bosso further added: ““Our mantra is full concentrationand once we achieve that and follow through with our game-plan, we will get a result.”

Technical Director of the NFF, Augustine Eguavoen told NFF website that the manner in which the Flying Eagles set up on Wednesday, and the level of concentration and adherence to game-plan, would matter a lot on the day.

“The Italians are a good side but nothing is given in football until a match is played and ends. It is about the set-up, about the structure of your team and how much you bring to bear what you have noticed about the other team. I’m happy our coaches saw the Italians play the Brazilians and it is now left for us all to put our heads together and devise a winning plan.”

Italy’s U20 boys were on rampage in a rapturous first half that saw Brazil eventually crumble to a 2-3 loss in Mendoza on Sunday, and since then, the name on the lips of many at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina has been Italy.

The Italians set up a structure that was magnificent, and with a near-full house at the Estadio Malvinas Argentina roaring them on with vintage support, they swarmed all over the Brazilians and did a perfect job of scoring three goals in 45 minutes.

Nigeria and Italy tango at the Estadio Malvinas Argentina as from 3pmlocal time (7pmNigeria time) tonight.