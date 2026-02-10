You Are A Beacon of Hope, Compassion Delta Speaker Celebrates Matthew Tonlagha At 50

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, has paid glowing tribute to the exemplary life of a great son of the Niger Delta and pride of the Ijaw nation, Mr Mathew Tonlagha, lauding his service to God and humanity.

In a congratulatory message to Mr Tonlagha on his 50th birthday, Rt Hon Guwor described the celebrant as a beacon of hope and compassion whose life has been that of grace and love to the glory of God.

The Speaker’s words of praise were contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nkem Nwaeke, made available to newsmen across Delta State and beyond.

Speaker Guwor highlighted Tonlagha’s remarkable contributions to national development, notable philanthropic efforts, and leadership roles in society that have helped shape the lives of many people.

He noted that Mr Tonlagha’s commitment to excellence in service and philanthropy has inspired many, stressing that the celebrant’s legacy and life experience will continue to motivate others to pursue the path of freedom and prosperity.

Rt Hon Guwor prayed for Mr Tonlagha’s continued success, good health, and happiness as he celebrates this golden age milestone, wishing him many more years of blessings and fulfillment.

The Speaker expressed confidence that Mr Mathew Tonlagha, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Maton Nigeria Limited and Vice Chairman of Tantita Security Service Limited, will continue to be a positive influence in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

He said: “To my esteemed Uncle Mathew Tonlagha, MD/CEO Maton Nig Ltd and Vice Chairman Tantita Security Services Ltd, I celebrate you specifically on your 50th birthday anniversary. Fifty years of living life to the fullest, inspiring countless individuals, and leaving an indelible mark on our great nation.

“Your dedication, passion, and resilience towards the wellbeing of others are a testament to your strength and character. My immediate family, friends, and associates, together with all constituents of Warri South West and members of the Delta State House of Assembly, are pleased to celebrate this milestone birthday with you and your family.

“May God bless you with many more years of happiness, positivity, and fulfillment. Wishing you many more chapters of greatness,” Guwor stated.